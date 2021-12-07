Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of EQAL opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.