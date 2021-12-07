Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

