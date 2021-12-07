Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

