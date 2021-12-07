Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.49).

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,564.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,794.64.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.