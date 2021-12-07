Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.49).
TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
