Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

