Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,528 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 55.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,039,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth about $11,808,000.

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

