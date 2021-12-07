Analysts Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Target Price at €11.93

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.58) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.20).

About Iberdrola

