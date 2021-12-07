Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,399 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

