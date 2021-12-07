Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Airgain worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.