Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBBY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

