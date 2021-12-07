Contrasting Spectral Medical (EDTXF) & Its Competitors

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS: EDTXF) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spectral Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spectral Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical Competitors 1005 4153 7559 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Spectral Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -920.56% -107.91% Spectral Medical Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million -$6.79 million -4.96 Spectral Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.18

Spectral Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spectral Medical peers beat Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

