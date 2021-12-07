HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,714. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.