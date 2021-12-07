CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198,194 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.49% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

