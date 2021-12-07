Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,805 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPOL. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.

