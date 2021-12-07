Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,066 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zomedica worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

