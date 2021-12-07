State Street Corp Takes $465,000 Position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Verb Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

