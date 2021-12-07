Northern Trust Corp Sells 236,876 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,876 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 214,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

