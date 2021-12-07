FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of FedNat worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FedNat by 45.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedNat Holding has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

