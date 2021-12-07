Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,414 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

