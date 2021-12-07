Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 285.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

VVOS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.