Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

