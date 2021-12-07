Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,013 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CURO Group worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,825 shares of company stock valued at $21,230,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

