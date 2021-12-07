Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of NanoVibronix worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAOV. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

