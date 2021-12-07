Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $120.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.23.

MRVL stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

