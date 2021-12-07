Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson Sells 202,701 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.