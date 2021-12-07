Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson Sells 202,701 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.