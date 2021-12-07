Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Martine Ferland Sells 9,192 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.86.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.