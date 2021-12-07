Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant raised the estimate for discovered recoverable resources from the Stabroek Block, located offshore Guyana, to 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. To capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand, the company is trying to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. However, the company’s above-average capital spending program has got investors concerned. For years, it overspent on projects that generated soft returns. This, along with the pandemic, has weakened its financials. Also, ExxonMobil relied on debt capital to sustain shareholder payments, which is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.61.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.