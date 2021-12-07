Synlogic (SYBX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/25/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/24/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Synlogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/11/2021 – Synlogic had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

10/13/2021 – Synlogic had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

