JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

JOYY stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

