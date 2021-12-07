Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.23. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.