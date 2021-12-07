Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.23. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

