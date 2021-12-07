Head-To-Head Review: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.33%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.32 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -20.42 POET Technologies $4.43 million 57.22 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.90

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Summary

iSun beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

