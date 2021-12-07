Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.