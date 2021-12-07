AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.44 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

