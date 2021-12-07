Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.