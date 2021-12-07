Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 260.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of 240.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.44.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barclays by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.