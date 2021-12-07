Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 166.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.