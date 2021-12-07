BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64. BRP has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.