First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $214.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

