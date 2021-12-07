Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Kroger stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

