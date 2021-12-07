Minim (MINM) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Minim to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s competitors have a beta of 3.86, meaning that their average stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minim and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -20.83 Minim Competitors $695.62 million $11.16 million 37.37

Minim’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.26% -22.90% -4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minim and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 709 1229 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Minim competitors beat Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

