BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 404 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.36) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.65).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

