Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €232.83 ($261.61).

FRA:ALV opened at €202.95 ($228.03) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of €199.42 and a 200-day moving average of €204.27.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

