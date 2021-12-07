IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.09 ($22.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,775 ($23.54) on Tuesday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,131 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.90). The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,716.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

