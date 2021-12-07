Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($92.70) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.39 ($99.31).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €68.05 ($76.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($92.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 108.95.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.