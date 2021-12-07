CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE CINT opened at $13.54 on Monday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

