Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

