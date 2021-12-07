Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,331,000 after purchasing an additional 212,175 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

