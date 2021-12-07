Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. Express has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Express will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 2,372.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Express by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

