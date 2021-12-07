Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $35.07 on Monday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

