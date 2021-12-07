Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

NYSE CSAN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cosan has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 75.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 1,207,775 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

